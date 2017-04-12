Former Wayne student named to Franco's List at the University of Nebraska - Lincoln
Information courtesy of UNL
Thirty-one University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been recognized as outstanding agents of character and integrity by being named to Franco's List.
Students who attain the highest level of academic achievement are recognized by their academic dean through the Dean's List. Similarly, Franco's List — named for the late Juan Franco, vice chancellor for student affairs from 2006-2017 — recognizes students at Nebraska who demonstrate characteristics essential to being a person of integrity.
Franco's List awardees represent six building blocks of character: caring, citizenship, commitment, dependability, open-mindedness and respect. Sylvia Jager, sophomore at UNL, is an alumni of Wayne High School. She is attending UNL for elementary and childhood education.
All recipients were nominated by a university community member and selected by a council of peers, the vice chancellor for student affairs' Character Council. Recipients were announced at an awards ceremony Nov. 17.
In addition to Jager, several other students from Nebraks and beyond were also named to Franco's List. Those students include:
From Nebraska
- Columbus — Emma Kwapnioski, senior, speech-language pathology
- Eustis — Collin Thompson, junior, agriculture economics
- Gering — Jasie Beam, senior, management (entrepreneurship and innovation); Morgan Wallace, sophomore, journalism, and advertising and public relations
- Grand Island — Shayne Arriola, senior, marketing; Lane Uhing, senior, biochemistry
- Imperial — Darin Knobbe, junior, agribusiness
- Kearney — Griffin Mims, junior, communications
- Lincoln — Cooper Christiancy, senior, communication studies; Mary Claire Johnson, sophomore, psychology; Miranda Melson, senior, sociology, global studies and French; Anna Ripa, junior, accounting
- Omaha — Brooke Adams, senior, actuarial science; Rachel Speckmann, junior, pre-nursing
- Ruskin — Victoria Simonsen, graduate student, applied ecology
- Waverly — Bailie Saathoff, senior, biological sciences
Outside Nebraska
- Phoenix, Arizona — Dakota Staggs, senior, environmental studies
- Aurora, Colorado — Cassy Ross, junior, global studies and political science
- Castle Rock, Colorado — Abigail Lewis, junior, secondary special education
- Libertyville, Illinois — Christopher Haidvogel, freshman, mechanical engineering
- Overland Park, Kansas — Kylie Gunderson, senior, advertising and public relations
- Holland, Michigan — Alexander Kniowski, junior, criminal justice
- Maple Grove, Minnesota — Claire Patnode, sophomore, psychology
- North Mankato, Minnesota — Adri Lobitz, junior, psychology
- Ozark, Missouri — Aaron Bouma, junior, computer engineering
- Cincinnati, Ohio — Ashley Hornsby, graduate student, educational administration (student affairs)
- Elk Point, South Dakota — Jessica Fejfar, junior, animal science (pre-veterinary medicine)
- Sioux Falls, South Dakota — Claire Berman, sophomore, psychology
- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — Wai Joon Foong, junior, civil engineering
- Valencia, Venezuela — Estefania Yepez, senior, economics and math