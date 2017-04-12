Former Wayne student named to Franco's List at the University of Nebraska - Lincoln

Information courtesy of UNL

Thirty-one University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been recognized as outstanding agents of character and integrity by being named to Franco's List.

Students who attain the highest level of academic achievement are recognized by their academic dean through the Dean's List. Similarly, Franco's List — named for the late Juan Franco, vice chancellor for student affairs from 2006-2017 — recognizes students at Nebraska who demonstrate characteristics essential to being a person of integrity.

Franco's List awardees represent six building blocks of character: caring, citizenship, commitment, dependability, open-mindedness and respect. Sylvia Jager, sophomore at UNL, is an alumni of Wayne High School. She is attending UNL for elementary and childhood education.

All recipients were nominated by a university community member and selected by a council of peers, the vice chancellor for student affairs' Character Council. Recipients were announced at an awards ceremony Nov. 17.

In addition to Jager, several other students from Nebraks and beyond were also named to Franco's List. Those students include:

From Nebraska

— Emma Kwapnioski, senior, speech-language pathology Eustis — Collin Thompson, junior, agriculture economics

— Jasie Beam, senior, management (entrepreneurship and innovation); Morgan Wallace, sophomore, journalism, and advertising and public relations Grand Island — Shayne Arriola, senior, marketing; Lane Uhing, senior, biochemistry

— Darin Knobbe, junior, agribusiness Kearney — Griffin Mims, junior, communications

— Cooper Christiancy, senior, communication studies; Mary Claire Johnson, sophomore, psychology; Miranda Melson, senior, sociology, global studies and French; Anna Ripa, junior, accounting Omaha — Brooke Adams, senior, actuarial science; Rachel Speckmann, junior, pre-nursing

— Victoria Simonsen, graduate student, applied ecology Waverly — Bailie Saathoff, senior, biological sciences

Outside Nebraska