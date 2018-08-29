Foote comes back to Wayne Community Schools as foundation director

The Wayne Community Schools Foundation has named a new executive director after the departure of Lindsay McLaughlin. Brandon Foote started his new position with the foundation on Monday, Aug. 27 and is ready to hit the ground running.

For the Foote family, Brandon, his wife Staci and their three children, moving to Wayne was a sort of homecoming. Both Brandon and Staci, maiden name Daum, are Wayne Community Schools alumni, graduating in 2006 and 2008, respectively.

Until July, the Foote family was living in South Sioux City. Brandon was working at Briar Cliff University as the sports information officer and Staci was teaching at the elementary school in South Sioux. After a big life event, the Footes began to look for ways to get closer to their old home town and family.

"This March we had twin boys, so that brought our total to three kids-all boys, the other one's a three year old-and since she (Staci, who's now teaching kindergarten at Wayne Elementary) and I are both from Wayne, it was time to get a little closer to home and this was a great opportunity that came open," Foote said.

Foote said he is excited to begin his role as executive director. A self-proclaimed "people-person," Foote is looking forward to networking with community members and working with local businesses to ensure students are getting a rich experience during their time in Wayne Community Schools.

"We really want to support the entire experience for the kids," Foote said. "We don't want to pigeonhole ourselves with just athletics or band or academics. We want to be able to say that we can help anybody and really give the kids the best experience they can have while in the Wayne Community Schools system."

Foote also wants to highlight the foundation's best assets-the students.

"Another thing I really want to push is our presence on social media, get our awareness up in the community and let people know what we're doing and what the kids in school are doing and to show that they contribute to the community," Foote said.

The Wayne Community Schools Foundation board of directors hired Foote, and Wayne superintendant, Mark Lenihan is happy with the hire.

"We're really excited," Lenihan said. "We think Brandon's going to do a great job and keep up the good work that Lindsay McLaughlin started."

Lenihan credits Foote's comfort in the community and his positivity with making him a good fit for the job and said he looks forward to continuing projects like the classroom grant program and fundraising for things like scholarships, with Foote at the helm of the foundation.

Foote's homecoming has him happy to delve into his new position.

"I'm excited to start digging in and seeing what we can build on," Foote said.

For more information about the Wayne Community Schools Foundation, visit waynecommunityschoolsfoundation.com and follow the foundation's Facebook page.