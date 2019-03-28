Food Bank for the Heartland to provide food, resources to flood-affected Wayne County

As families across Nebraska and Iowa continue to reel from the catastrophic flooding and blizzard, many find themselves in the unfamiliar position of seeking emergency assistance as the long process of cleaning and rebuilding begins.

Food Bank for the Heartland is committed to helping those experiencing hardship during these natural disasters and is hosting a free mobile food pantry in Wayne on Saturday, March 30 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The mobile pantry will take place at Our Savior Church, 421 Pearl St. Wayne, NE 68787.

“Food Bank for the Heartland has been part of this community for 38 years,” Brian Barks, president and CEO said. “We understand the cleanup and rebuilding process from this historic flooding will take many months, and we will be here providing emergency and supplemental food to our neighbors in need throughout the Heartland. We are pleased to provide this mobile pantry for individuals and families in Wayne County. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from individuals, organizations and companies locally and across the county.”

Approximately 6,000 pounds of food will be available for distribution and will include spaghetti, tomato sauce, rice, canned vegetables, macaroni and cheese and other shelf-stable products along with perishable items, including fresh apples, potatoes, watermelon and oranges and assorted bakery items. Disaster pantry packs will also be offered. They are 15-pound pre-packed boxes filled with various nonperishable items.

Those attending the mobile pantry are asked to bring boxes or bags to assist in carrying the food they receive. Volunteers will be available to help recipients. No identification is required to obtain food.

Food Bank for the Heartland’s Mobile Pantry program delivers food directly to communities that have a high need but limited food resources. In FY 2018, nearly 400 mobile pantries were held across the Food Bank’s 93-county service area helping approximately 47,400 food-insecure households.

Information about other disaster relief resources is available on foodbankheartland.org/flooding/.

If members of the community are seeking opportunities to help their neighbors in need, they are encouraged to visit FoodBankHeartland.org to make a donation to disaster relief.

Food Bank for the Heartland is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Omaha, Nebraska that acts as a central clearinghouse distributing food to nearly 600 network partners across 77 counties in Nebraska and 16 counties in western Iowa. Food Bank for the Heartland has distributed approximately 22 million meals in FY 2018 helping thousands of children, families, seniors, veterans, and others in need. For more information, visit FoodBankHeartland.org.