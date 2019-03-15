Flooding damages Wayne's walking trail

Though Wayne County hasn’t seen as much flood damage as other counties have, the part of Wayne’s walking trail was damaged.

According to a press release from the Wayne Police Department, flooding on Logan Creek has caused significant damage to a portion of both the walking trail and the creek’s bank, making a portion of the trail unsafe. After the initial report of the closure, the Wayne Police Department said Friday afternoon, that a portion with severe damage collapsed into the creek.

Though flood waters have since dropped, bank erosion on Logan Creek was significant. Barricades were placed on the trail from Henry Victor Park’s trail head on the south end of Main Street, to South Nebraska Street near Roosevelt Park, also known as the “Boy Scout” park. Fencing is being installed in that area due to barricades being ignored. The area will be closed off until the damaged area under the South Main Street bridge can be repaired.

Pedestrians should not enter the fenced work zone and children should not be in the area unattended or unsupervised. The police department warns that failure to comply with the posted notices could result in a citation or court appearance.