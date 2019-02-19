Firefighters respond to shed fire

Wayne Volunteer Firefighters responded to a report of a shed on fire at approximately 11:30 a.m. today (Tuesday).

The fire was at a farm four miles north of Wayne and approximately 1 1/2 mile east.

When the firefighters arrived on scene, a shed, containing several head of sheep, was fully engulfed in flames.Trees in a nearby grove also caught on fire.

Wayne Fire Chief Phil Monahan said approximately 15 firefighters responded to the call.

The department remained on scene to deal with any hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details will be released as they become available.