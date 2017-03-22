Home / News / Firefighters respond to pickup fire

Wed, 03/22/2017 - 2:32pm claraosten

Wayne Volunteer Firefighters responded to the scene of a pickup fire in the 800 block of Pine Heights.

A fire call came in just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday and firefighters on the scene found flames coming from a pickup.

The fire was quickly extinguished, although firefighters remained on scene, checking for hot spots in the pickup's interior.

The Wayne Police Department was on called to provide traffic control.

No other information is available at this time.

