Firefighters respond to house fire

The Wayne Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 23).

The fire, in the 400 Block of East Fifth Street, was reported by a passing motorist.

Approximately 30 firefighters responded to the scene and found flames coming out of a window in the northwest corner of the house.

The house was unoccupied, as it had just been purchased on Tuesday.

Fire personnel remained on the scene until approximately 11:30 p.m., checking for any hot spots in the structure.

The State Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate the cause, which remains undetermined at this time.

The American Red Cross was called in to provide assistance to the homeowners.

On a related note, Wayne Fire Chief Phil Monahan is asking for the public's assistance in removing snow from around fire hydrants throughout the city. This will help firefighters in the event they are called to fight a fire.

Also on Tuesday, the Wayne Fire Department received several calls from residents smelling natural gas. It was determined that someone had hit a gas line while moving snow.

Monahan urges everyone to use caution when dealing with the recent snow.