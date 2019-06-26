Home / News / Firefighters respond to grass fire

A bull snake was responsible for a grass fire southeast of Wayne on Tuesday.

Wayne Volunteer firefighters responded to a call at approximately 4:30 p.m. The fire was five miles east, two miles south and one-half mile west of Wayne.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found that a bull snake was on the top of an electric pole and had caught the pole and insulator on fire. The dripping tar from the pole eventually caught the grass below on fire.

Firefighters were on scene for approximately 45 minutes and were assisted by Northeast Power District personnel. 

No one was injured in the incident.

