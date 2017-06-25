Firefighters gain valuable experience

Firefighters from Wayne, Carroll, Winside, Pierce, Norfolk, Hadar, Neligh, Tekamah, Battle Creek and Bloomington, Ind. took part in a training on Sunday at a farm house four and one-half miles west of Wayne.

Also on scene were the Providence Medical Center ambulance, Emergency Management and the Wayne County Sheriff's Department. MPM Farms provided water for the departments to control the fire.

The Nebraska Department of Roads furnished flashing warning signs on both directions to warn motorists traveling through the area.

Fourteen trainers from the State Fire Marshall's Office conducted the training which included 33 firefighters entering the house to extinguish the blaze. In the process, the firefighters learned various aspects of fire and the best methods of dealing with each particular situation.

"I would like to thank Discount Furniture for supplying us with furniture to assist in the training. It was a valuable learning experience to see how different pieces of furniture flash over during a fire," said Wayne Fire Chief Phil Monahan.

At the completion of the training, the house was burned to the ground