Firefighters conduct training in controlled burn

Approximately 35 firefighters were on hand to conduct a training class and controlled burn in Wayne on Sunday.

Firefighters from Wayne, Carroll, Wisner, Madison, Neligh, Columbus, Stanton, Malcolm and Humphrey, as well as several instructors from the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office took part in the event. It involved groups of firefighters, accompanied by an instructor, entering the burning house to learn proper firefighting techniques.

At the completion of the training, the house, which was located on East 14th Street, was burned to the ground.

The Providence Medical Center Ambulance crew was also on scene.