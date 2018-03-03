Firefighters conduct training

Approximately a dozen volunteer firefighters from Wayne and Wisner spent most of their Saturday fighting fires.

However, the fires were intentionally set as a training exercise for the firefighters.

Trainers from Customized Firefighter Training in Milford, Iowa were in Wayne to conduct the training.

The trainers have conducted similar trainings in a five-state regional and will be conducting a training at the annual Fire School to be held in Grand Island in May.

Saturday's training involved techniques on interior attack of a fire. The training trailer was set on fire, using dry hay to start a blaze, numerous times to allow firefighters the opportunity to practice their skills.