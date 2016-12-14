Home / News / Fire departments respond to semi fire

Fire departments respond to semi fire

Wed, 12/14/2016 - 9:06am claraosten

Carroll and Winside Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a semi on fire on Wednesday morning.
The fire occurred in the cab of a semi which was located four miles east and two miles north of Carroll.
The semi was engulfed in flames when the firefighters arrived on scene.
No was injured in the fire and no other information is available at this time.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Department was on scene to provide traffic control.

