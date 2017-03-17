Fire departments respond to field fire

Volunteer fire firefighter from Wayne, Winside and Wakefield, along with a number of farmers with disks are currently on the scene of a field fire southwest of Wayne.

A call came in at just before 4 p.m. and since that time the crews have been working to control the fire. They have been hampered by strong winds.

In addition to the fire department personnel, members of the Wayne County Sheriff's Department and the Providence Medical Center ambulance were on scene.

No other information is availabe at this time.