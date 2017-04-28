Fire departments conduct mock drill

Friday's less than ideal weather conditions did not stop a planned accident drill for Winside Public School students.

The Winside Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, Carroll Volunteer Fire Department, the Nebraska State Patrol and Hasemann Funeral Home all took part in the drill, which involved a one-vehicle accident with four students.

Three of the students, Abby Schwedehelm, Connor Lemke-Elznic and Zach Morris, sustainted injuries in the "accident" and were transported from the scene in the rescue units.

Cory Shoff was a 'fatality' in the accident and left the scene in the Hasemann Funeral Home funeral coach.

Following the removal of the accident victims, Trooper Gena Jones with the Nebraska State Patrol demonstrated what happens in a roll-over accident when passengers are not buckled.

Winside Fire Chief Don Skokan and Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell spoke to the students on the importance of buckling up when in a vehicle and not driving distracted, especially the use of cell phones.