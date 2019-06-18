Fire department responds to two calls

The Wayne Volunteer Fire Department responded to two calls this week.

On June 17, at approximately 10:15 p.m., firefighters responded to a call at the Donner Apartments on North Main Street.

They found a fire in a kitchen stove. The apartment was filled with smoke, but firefighters ventilated the building and no damage was reported.

No one was injured in the incident.

On June 18, at approximately 7:50 a.m., firefighters were called to the Community Activity Center where an alarm had sounded. It was determined that rain water had gotten into the panel, causing the alarm to sound.

Fire Chief Phil Monahan stressed that all residents need to check smoke alarms to make sure they are in working order.

He said that recent changes in the law require that all smoke alarms, both battery-operated and hard wired, need to be changed every 10 years.