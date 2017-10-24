Fire department responds to grass fire

Quick action by a passer-by prevented a grass fire four and a half miles west of Wayne from getting out of control.

The Wayne Volunteer Fire Department was called out just before noon today (Tuesday) and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Wayne Fire Chief Phil Monahan said the fact that the fire was called in quickly allowed it to be extinguished before it reached an already combined bean field.

Today's high winds mean everyone should use extreme caution when dealing with anything that may cause a fire.