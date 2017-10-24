Home / News / Fire department responds to grass fire

Fire department responds to grass fire

Tue, 10/24/2017 - 12:29pm claraosten

Quick action by a passer-by prevented a grass fire four and a half miles west of Wayne from getting out of control.

The Wayne Volunteer Fire Department was called out just before noon today (Tuesday) and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Wayne Fire Chief Phil Monahan said the fact that the fire was called in quickly allowed it to be extinguished before it reached an already combined bean field.

Today's high winds mean everyone should use extreme caution when dealing with anything that may cause a fire.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Wayne News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here