Fifth grade students recognize law enforcement during council meeting

A group of fifth grade students were on hand at Tuesday's meeting of the Wayne City Council to express their appreciation for the Wayne Police Department.

The students thanked the officers of the Wayne Police Department for the work they do to keep the children safe on their way to and from school. They ended the presentation by giving the officers hand-made posters thanking them for the work they do.

The majority of the remainder of the meeting involved public hearings and the ordinances and resolutions connected to the hearings.

Kelby Herman, representing Mesner Development, presented information to the council on a proposal to develop an area on South Sherman Street and Grainland Road.

Herman asked the council for their input on whether or not the council would be willing to move forward on declaring the area blighted and substandard and the use of TIF funding to assist in the costs associated with putting in streets, water and sewer in the area and cleanup necessary.

The 20-unit project proposed for the area would be geared primarily toward seniors with income qualifications necessary for those renting the town homes. Total cost for the project is estimated at $3.8 million. Homes would be built beginning late this summer and it is anticipated that the first would be ready for occupancy within a year.

Herman told the council that when completed, the project would be managed by Wayne Community Housing Development Corporation.

Following Herman's presentation, the council voted to move forward with the plan.

A second public hearing involved the re-zoning of an area on South Main Street from B-1, Highway Business, to R-3 Residential.

Joel Hansen, City Planner told the council that the owners of the properties involved had no objections and that the Planning Commission had approved the request.

This ordinance was also approved and the three readings waived.

Two public hearings involved property owned by Jason Schulz.

The first will allow for re-zoning of two lots owned by Schulz from I-1, Light Industrial and manufacturing to B-2, Central Business District. This change will clarify zoning lines on the property.

The second will allow a Use-By-Exception for Schulz to construct a storage facility on the property.

Both were unanimously approved.

Several other ordinances were passed on second readings, including those dealing with the Crown II Project Street Improvement District, the Crown II Sewer Extension District and the installation of stop signs on Grainland Road, west of Wayne.

Council members listened to information provided by BJ Woehler on possible uses of the old swimming pool.

"I hope you can find a use for the pool before you demolish it. It is going to cost a lot of money to demolish it and I think you should try to find out what other options there are for the area," Woehler said.

Council members said a considerable amount of time had been spent at their annual retreat earlier this year discussing options and no concensus had been reached.

Council members agreed to bring the topic before the public for additional input before making a decision on the future of the area.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, June 6 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.