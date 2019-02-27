February Student of the Month

Wayne State College and The Wayne Herald are featuring students of the month each month. Look for students you may know and congratulate them on a job well done!

Sidney Biggerstaff is a senior at Wayne High School. Sidney partakes in group discussions, completes work on time, is diligent about make-up work when missing school for activities. She is respectful to adults and students alike, working great with whatever student she gets partnered with. Sidney is truly a pleasure to have in class. She was nominated by multiple teachers. Sidney is the daughter of Lonnie and Lisa Biggerstaff.

Rylin Hall is a sixth grader at Wayne Elementary. Rylin is a model student, caring of others and represents the class with strong leadership skills. She was nominated by Jill Niemann. Rylin is the daughter of Brandon and Kirby Hall.

Allyson Twohig is a junior at Allen. Allyson continues to work extremely hard in class. She is punctual, always on time, and produces excellent work. Her strongest quality is her willingness to help others in class when it is needed. She continues to be a model student. She was nominated by Josh Batenhorst. Allyson is the daughter of James and Tammy Twohig.

Allison Babl is an eighth grader at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Middle School. Allison has always been a strong student. So much so, that while undergoing recent challenges, Alli has persevered to complete her schoolwork, maintain her grades, and fight to keep perspective. She remains bubbly, engages with fellow students and is hard-working. She was nominated by Mrs. VanMeter. Allison is the daughter of James and Penny Babl.

Alex Kvols is a first grader at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Elementary. Alex is always ready to learn! His attitude and behavior choices in the classroom demonstrate his willingness and desire to learn all that he can. Alex is a great example to those in his class of what a first grader should do and say. He was nominated by Mrs. Granquist. Alex is the son of Ryan and Katie Kvols.

Courtney Bokemper is a senior at Wakefield High School. Courtney is an overall great student. She is polite, respectful and works hard in the classroom. As an aide for one of our elementary teachers, Courtney not only does all that is asked of her, she spends additional time in the classroom doing extra work. She was nominated by the 7-12 staff. Courtney is the daughter of Russ and Carla Bokemper.

Elaina Perry is a first grader at Wakefield Community Schools. Elaina is in Mrs. Hansen's class and she has been described as a model student, polite, courteous, a good friend and always goes above and beyond what is asked of her. Her mother is Angie Hansen and is employed at Wakefield Schools as an elementary paraeducator.

Andrea Bargstadt is a junior at Winside High School. Andi strives to excel in all she does, from academics, to fine arts, to athletics and extracurricular activities. Her active participation in school and community are appreciated, and her academic achievements are commendable. She was nominated by the Winside staff. Andrea is the daughter of Darrin and Dana Bargstadt.

Khloie Fuchs is a first grader at Winside Elementary School. Khloie is a kind and caring classmate who is admired by her peers and teacher. Khloie works hard each day, while always striving to do her best in all areas. She was nominated by the Winside staff. Khloie is the daughter of Jim and Brandi Fuchs.

Ava Eilers is a first grader at St. Mary's Catholic School. Ava works very hard at school in all of her subjects. She shows a lot of kindness to everyone in the school. She enjoys sitting with different classmates to work on projects. She was nominated by Mrs. Mary Brady. Ava is the daughter of Mindy and Eric Eilers.