Fatal motorcycle-vehicle accident investigated by Wayne Police Department

On Thursday, May 24 at approximately 10:46 p.m. the City of Wayne 911 Center received numerous calls regarding an injury accident that occurred on Highway 15 in the 100 block of Main Street in Wayne. Responding officers found that a motorcycle and vehicle had collided and both were engulfed in flames upon their arrival.

The driver of the motorcycle had been thrown from the motorcycle by the impact of accident and the driver of the vehicle was able to escape the flames. The motorcycle was south-bound on Main Street, driven by 21 year-old Mark Young III of Wayne. It collided with an SUV, driven by 19 year-old Isaac Camerena Martinez of Wayne, that was starting to enter Main Street from an alley. Both drivers were transported to Providence Medical Center by ambulance. The driver of the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at PMC.

The Wayne Police Department is continuing to investigate the accident, along with Nebraska State Patrol Accident Reconstructionists. They were assisted on scene by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Providence Medical Center Ambulance and the Wayne Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

If anyone witnessed this accident, please contact the Wayne Police Department at 402-375-2626.