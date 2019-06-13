Farmer's Market begins new season in old location

After a year away from the Wayne County Courthouse, the Wayne Farmer's Market is back on the courthouse lawn.

Venders are using the southwest corner (corner of Fifth and Lincoln Streets) to set out their wares this season.

The market is open from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

A variety of baked goods, fresh produce, flowers, home-made soaps and lotions, jellies and jams and art items are among the items available for sale.

Organizers of the market are planning several special events throughout the season, including the official grand opening on Wednesday, July 10 to coincide with the Wayne Chicken Show.

New venders are welcome to be a part of the Market and can obtain a vender permit by contacting the Wayne Area Economic Development Office at (402) 375-2240.