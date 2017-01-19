Family-style restaurant in Nebraska the perfect place to escape the Texas heat

What began by accident seems to be by design as partners Marlen Randall Kraemer and Benito Montemayor have enjoyed success in their recent restaurant venture, The Friendly Corner in Laurel.

Laurel-native Kraemer spent over 20 years in Minneapolis before deciding he’d had enough of the tundra-like winters. He shifted directions, heading south until he hit Austin where people were outside in shorts during the month of January.

And after spending several years in Austin and eventually “retiring” only to start up his own landscape business to keep himself busy, Kraemer decided, once again, that the weather was too harsh for he and his partner so they began looking northerly.

“Benito and I had been looking for years for a small place in the north to escape the awful summer heat and humidity in central-east Texas,” Kraemer said. “We had been thinking Lincoln, Minneapolis, maybe Wayne.”

But as luck would have it, home was where Kraemer found the perfect spot to settle in.

“I was back for my high school reunion this past summer, sitting at the Corner Mart drinking coffee with old high school friends,” he said. “Mike Schmitt got up from the table and said he was going to the old Saloon for breakfast, and did I know it was still for sale. And, hey, it had an apartment upstairs, he said.”

Kraemer followed his friend downtown and asked the owner if he could see the apartment. He did. And he liked what he saw.

The decision was an easy one for Kraemer and Montemayor and the purchase was completed quickly, but the two were left with a big question.

What to do with the first floor?

Since long before Kraemer, the Saloon Too and before that the Saloon, Friendly Tavern (times two) and even further back, had been a popular place in town but the couple didn’t care to live above the typical-style bar.

They considered renting to a daycare, but eventually decided they’d rather not live over that either.

And the idea of a family-style restaurant was born.

“Neither Benito nor I knew anything about running a restaurant. I had been a state auditor. Ben was a jet pilot. Perfect qualifications for starting a restaurant from scratch, right?” Kraemer said. “I do have some food experience and I have always cooked a lot. Benito was a waiter at the Sirloin Stockade in San Antonio… plus, he makes the best fancy cocktails anywhere.”

The idea was there and it was time to execute — which meant big changes for the building that had likely grown accustomed to its decor and low lighting.

The majority of the renovations were handled by a group of five — Kraemer and Montemayor, Karla Cunningham, Kandy Lanser and Karla’s son Ryan Cunningham.

Between the five, a good portion of the remodeling work was tackled.

“Five of us ‘locals’ did the majority of the remodeling work. We had no idea what we were doing, but we talked through lots of ideas and laughed at lots of them,” he said. “We had a very long but fun four months.”

That remodel included new lighting, plumbing, mechanics, decor and equipment.

What had long been used as a weekend watering hole had found a new purpose and a new look.

Bright and airy, the walls have fresh paint and the tables are adorned with cheerful white and yellow checkered tablecloths. Outside, the building embraces it’s new purpose with a new paint job, inviting signage and whimsical awning.

“Everyone in town loves the comfortable laid-back dining room. The exterior of the 1897 brick building looks so beautifully historic now.”

But looks only get you so far, which is where the delectable cinnamon rolls, piping-hot espresso and savory breakfast items come in to play.

Upon opening in November, the menu has been rolled out in stages, to keep any craziness to a minimum. First up was breakfast, where Kraemer and Montemayor offer hearty breakfast plates, healthy options, muffins, smoothies and much more.

Or maybe it’s lunch you’re looking for? The Friendly Corner added lunch in December — the home-style cooking everyone loves along with fast-serve specials to help those with short lunch breaks.

January will see the addition of Friday night fish fry and beer, and Saturday nights will see home-made Mexican food and fresh margaritas.

More plans for the menu are in the works for February as well. The hope is to eventually be open Mondays and potentially for supper, which means more staff will be hired and trained. Another idea in the works is World Food Nights, where cuisine from other cultures would be highlighted for one evening a week.

Kraemer and Montemayor made the decision to keep the restaurant alcohol-free for a large portion of time so families can dine comfortably and also to be able to employ kids in high school.

And that apartment that had drawn Kraemer in the first place?

“The second floor apartment remodeling will probably have to wait until we have rolled out the menus for the restaurant, perhaps mid-2017,” he said.”

The drop ceiling and false walls will all see their end eventually, Kraemer said. The couple hopes to restore it to it’s original ballroom space that many in the area remember it being.

Think New York-style loft apartment with high ceilings, hardwood floors and restored windows and woodwork.

All of that will come down the road. For now, Kraemer and Montemayor are content to make batch after batch of cinnamon rolls at 2 a.m. before waking the town up with a shot of espresso bright and early.

“This was a crazy idea that I had, but Benito happily signed up for the craziness,” Kraemer said. “People have been hugely supportive of us.”