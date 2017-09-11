Home / News / Family looking for property to be returned

Family looking for property to be returned

Thu, 11/09/2017 - 2:50pm CalynADunklau

The Witt Family is looking for information regarding an extremely important item stolen from in front of their home over the weekend. The white lamb statue that once graced their property is gone, leaving behind a lot of pain. 

To most, the lamb wouldn't seem like much, but when the Witt family wasn't able to bring their daughter home in 1992, that lamb celebrated the milestones she never got to. No other items were taken, and the family wouldn't care if they had been. They simply are looking for the lamb to be returned.

"I just want it returned," Kelly Barker-Witt said. "Returned to where it was found, no questions asked."

Anyone with information regarding the statue can contact Kelly at 402-375-8418.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Wayne News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here