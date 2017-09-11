Family looking for property to be returned

The Witt Family is looking for information regarding an extremely important item stolen from in front of their home over the weekend. The white lamb statue that once graced their property is gone, leaving behind a lot of pain.

To most, the lamb wouldn't seem like much, but when the Witt family wasn't able to bring their daughter home in 1992, that lamb celebrated the milestones she never got to. No other items were taken, and the family wouldn't care if they had been. They simply are looking for the lamb to be returned.

"I just want it returned," Kelly Barker-Witt said. "Returned to where it was found, no questions asked."

Anyone with information regarding the statue can contact Kelly at 402-375-8418.