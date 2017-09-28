Facility accident takes life of one employee in Wakefield

Michael Foods released a statement regarding an accident that took place this Tuesday at the Wakefield facility.

“Yesterday, we had a tragic accident at our Wakefield facility in which we lost a valued team member. The entire team at Michael Foods is deeply saddened by this loss and we extend our condolences to the family," said a Michael Foods spokesperson.

“Safety is always our top priority, and we are currently investigating the accident but can confirm that there is no threat to other workers or public safety. Out of respect for the family and employees we will not be commenting further at this time.”

The Dixon County Sheriff had no immediate comment on the situation.