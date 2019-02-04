Employees recognized at council meeting

Two city employees received special recognition during Tuesday's meeting of the Wayne City Council.

Betty McGuire, City Clerk, was recently named the Nebraska Municipal Clerk's Association 'Outstanding Clerk of the Year for 2019. The award was presented during the annual conference in Kearney.

The 'Patriot Award' was presented to Jeff Brady, Water Supervisor, in recognition of his support of Guard Reserve employee Casey Junck.

James Deuel and James Engel with Nebraska Employers' Support of the Guard and Reserve were at the meeting to explain the work of the organization and expressed their appreciation to Brady and the city of Wayne for their support of those in the Guard and Reserves.

Sandy Brown, representing the Green Team, presented an update on the work of the Green Team in the city of Wayne.

In the 10 years the Green Team has been in existence, approximately 300,000 pounds of materials such as electronics, glass, cardboard and other materials have been kept out of the landfills. In addition, $42,000 in grant funding has been received by the city to assist in recycling and education.

In other action, council members took action to ratify the declaration of a 'State of Emergency' for the city of Wayne for flood damage that occurred in the city on March 12. Damage to the walking trail near the Logan Creek and lighting at the Wayne Municipal Airport were listed as items damaged as a result of the flooding.

In a related item, a resolution was approved for an agreement with Tom Hansen, Certified Public Accountant, to complete financial information regarding this damage.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, April 16 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.