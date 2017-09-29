Elementary school assembly holds big surprise for students

An assembly at Wayne Elementary School yesterday held a big surprise for the students -- not only were the top Blue Devil Discount Card sellers and top fundraisers for the WEB Fun Run acknowledged, WEB presented the school with its most recent donation -- oodles of playground toys and equipment to have fun with.

Combined, there are now 40 new footballs, soccerballs, volleyballs and four-square balls, 24 new hula hoops, 32 new jump ropes and numerous other toys available to students at recess. The new recess items and storage cart totaled $1,300.

WEB was proud to announce that it had donated over $15,000 in the forms of non-fiction books, back-to-school supplies to the teachers, sound system in the gym, the field trip during the solar eclipse and now the new recess equipment. That number will continue to climb thanks to the nearly $5,700 raised by students during the Fun Run.

Several students were recognized for the hard work raising funds for the WEB Fun Run as well as for selling the larges number of discount cards for the Athletic Boosters. In addition to those acknowlegements, birthdays and Bucket-filler students (students who go above and beyond) were also recognized.

Elementary students also heard from their librarian, Mrs. Hansen, who informed students of this year's One School, One Book selection with a little help from a furry friend. All K-6 students at the elementary receive the book and will read it in their classrooms and at home.

The guidence counselor Mrs. Cliff also discussed a new competition between classes -- the perfect attendance race. For every day a class has perfect attendence, it moves forward on the racetrack. Once the class hits 15 days, it gets an extra recess. After hitting 30 days, a popcorn party is held. At the end of the year, the class with the most days of perfect attendance earns a pizza party. The competition kicks off in October.