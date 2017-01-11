Elementary Boosters to host Family Math & Science Night

Wayne Elementary Boosters (WEB) is hosting an evening of discovery and exploration at the Family Math & Science Night Thursday, Nov. 9 from 5:30 - 7 p.m.

Wayne State College students and professors will be on hand to help engage elementary school children and grown-ups in fun math and science activities, including building three-dimensionally with the polyhedral challenge, activities with circuit logic, and more.

The Book Swap will be back so bring a used book and take a different one home at the end of the evening.

For more info, visit www.wayneweb.org or contact WEB at info@wayneweb.org.