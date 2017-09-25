Electronics recycling event sucessful

A steady stream of vehicles could been seen traveling east on Third Street in Wayne on Saturday morning.

The Wayne Green Team hosted the annual fall electronics recycling event on Sept. 23 between the City Auditorium and City Hall.

Volunteers from the community, members of the Green Team and Wayne State College men's basketball assisted those taking part get rid of old, unwanted electronics ranging from computers to large, console TVs.

Funding for the event came from the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality Waste Reduction & Recycling Incentive Grant, with electronic recycling services provided by Nebraska Recycles of Lincoln.

The exact amount of recyclable materials that were collected has not been released at this time.