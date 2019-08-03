Home / News / Economic Recovery Workshop hosted in Wayne

Economic Recovery Workshop hosted in Wayne

Fri, 03/08/2019 - 5:28pm Sarah Lentz

Northeast Nebraska Planning, Exercise and Training and Wayne Area Economic Development hosted an Economic Recovery Workshop on Friday, March 8. Those in attendance learned about the increasing importance of cyber-security, threat assessment and planning and how to determine what resources are needed to come up with an economic recovery plan. The workshop also featured a panel representing the Farm Bureau, FEMA, Grossenburg Implement, Tom Hansen CPA, Sand Creek Post & Beam, Nebraska Department of Insurance, Small Business Association, City of Wayne and Nebraska Department of Agriculture. Panel members talked about their own experiences dealing with emergencies and economic recovery.

