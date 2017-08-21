Home / News / The eclipse is here

The eclipse is here

Mon, 08/21/2017 - 2:15pm claraosten
Hundreds flock to Willow Bowl to observe once in a lifetime event
By: 
Clara Osten

Although Wayne was not in the path to witness a total eclipse of the sun, hundreds of Wayne State College students, faculty and staff, along with members of the community congregated at the Wayne State College Willow Bowl to witness a partial eclipse.

Dr. Adam Davis, professor of physics at Wayne State, explained the nature of the eclipse and told those in attendance that while eclipses are not rare, another total solar eclipse will not happen in North America for more than 54 years.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Wayne News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here