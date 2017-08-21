The eclipse is here

Although Wayne was not in the path to witness a total eclipse of the sun, hundreds of Wayne State College students, faculty and staff, along with members of the community congregated at the Wayne State College Willow Bowl to witness a partial eclipse.

Dr. Adam Davis, professor of physics at Wayne State, explained the nature of the eclipse and told those in attendance that while eclipses are not rare, another total solar eclipse will not happen in North America for more than 54 years.