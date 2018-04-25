Driver cuts through campus

In an email sent to students, Jay Collier, director of WSC college relations, told students a red SUV drove through campus, striking a barricade fence constructed around the well field near Bowen Hall.

Wayne Police apprehended the suspect after he fled from the scene.

According to Wayne police, the driver was simply unfamiliar with campus and did not know the pavement through campus was a sidewalk and not a road. No one was injured in the incident.