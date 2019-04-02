Don't get scared... get prepared
Mon, 02/04/2019 - 2:36pm claraosten
That was the message given to juniors and seniors at Wayne High School Monday when John Baylor spoke to the students on the benefits of being prepared to go to a two or four year college and graduate with "minimal or no debt." Baylor is the author of OnToCollege with John Baylor which prepares student for the ACT® and SAT® college tests. His material is used by more than 425 high schools in 23 states and is designed to help students improve their test scores.