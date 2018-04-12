Dixon County Sheriff's office arrest three on separate charges

The Dixon County Sheriff's Office has made several arrests in the past week on various charges in un-related incidents.

On Nov. 24 the Sheriff's Office received a complaint of possible sexual assault to a minor.

Through investigation, it was learned that a 52-year old man, Jose Gallardo of Wakefield had sexually assaulted a 12 year old female at Graves Park in Wakefield.

The Dixon County Sherriff's Office obained an arrest warrant for Jose Gallardo and on Nov. 30 Gallardo was arrested on the following offenses:

Kidnapping, a Class IA Felony;

False Imprisonment, First Degree, a Class IIIA Felony;

Terroristic Threats, a Class IIIA Felony;

Sexual Assault of a Child, Third Degree, a class III Felony; and

Child Abuse, a class IIIA Felony.

Gallardo has been remanded to the custody of the Dixon County Jail. Honorable Judge Douglas Luebe set bond at $300,000, 10 percent cash bond.

Investigation into the complaint continues by the Dixon County Sheriff's Office.

On Dec. 1 at 7:12 a.m. the Dixon County Sheriff's Office received a 9-1-1 call from a male subject at 616 Johnson Street, advising he had been stabbed.

When deputies arrived on scene, it was determine that Emmanuel Manjarrez-Garcia had a laceration to his arm. He was treated by Wakefield Rescue Unit personnel and refused transportation to a hospital. Fabiola Rosas-Garcia was arrested for second degree assault, domestic assault and disturbing the peace.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that there was a report of, and evidence, that a sexual assault had occurred. Emmanuel Manjarrez-Garcia was placed under arrest for First Degree sexual assault, strangulation, domestic assault and disturbing the peace of his wife.