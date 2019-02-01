December students of the month

Wayne State College and The Wayne Herald are featuring students of the month each month. Look for students you may know and congratulate them on a job well done!

Logan Miller is an eighth grader at Wayne. Logan volunteers to help students in need, participates daily in a positive manner in class activities. She is highly motivated and is constantly asking high level questions. She participates in Basketball, WBDA (Wayne Basketball Development Association), track, softball, swim team, jazz band, GNSEF (Greater Nebraska Science and Engineering Fair) and is a WEB Leader for the Jr. High.

Landen Vick is a first grader at Wayne Elementary School. Landen from Mrs. Maas' room works hard and is ready to learn every day. He is a great helper in the classroom. He is very kind and considerate of others. Outside of school he is involved with Boy Scouts. He was nominated by Jennifer Thomas. Landen's parent is Jennifer Vick.

Steven Sullivan is a sophomore at Allen High School. Steven has demonstrated great patience, skill and work ethic in my class. He had little to no prior experience before my class, and with hard work has begun to master his craft. He is a joy to have in the classroom and is always polite and respectful. He was nominated by Josh Batenhorst. Steven is the son of Steven and Stephanie Sullivan.

Haley Hart is a seventh grader at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Middle School. Haley is a quiet, positive force in the 7th grade! She is respectful and kind to everyone, treating each with equality. Haley works hard at whatever she does, but she doesn't stop there. She looks for ways to challenge herself beyond what is expected! She was nominated by Mrs. VanMeter. Haley's parents are Josh and Britney Hart.

Nora Specht is a second grader at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Elementary. Nora is a student who always tries her best! She has such an amazing desire to learn as much as she can. Nora loves a challenge of critical thinking. She is always positive and is the one who classmates gravitate towards. She was nominated by Mrs. Koch. Nora's parents are Tyler and Amber Specht.

Sam Heitz is a sophomore at Wakefield High School. Sam is an excellent student who gives 100% both in and out of the classroom. He is positive, respectful and always has a cheerful disposition. One of the many reasons Sam was nominated was because of his phenomenal reliability. He was nominated by the Wakefield 7-12 faculty. Sam is the son of Jason and Dori Heitz.

Cooper Behmer is a seventh grader at Winside Public Schools. Cooper is a very polite and caring student. He is a hard worker and is responsible for getting his work done on time. Cooper's positivity is appreciated and shows as he leads the crowd in supporting sports. He was nominated by the Winside Staff. Cooper's parents are Nate and Tara Behmer.

Lillian Bargstadt is a third grader at Winside Public School. Lillian is a kind student who cheerfully greets students and staff. She is cooperative and actively listens and participates in class. Lillian's positive actions are appreciated at Winside Schools. She was nominated by the Winside Staff. Lillian's parents are Justin and Amber Bargstadt.

Clara Ankeny is a fifth grader at St. Mary's Catholic School. Clara is a very kind, cordial and humble young lady. She is a good student and is excited to share what she's currently learning. Clara's faith is strong and shows in her integrity and desire to help others whenever the opportunity arises. She was nominated by Mrs. Robert Hefti. Clara is the daughter of Dustin and Val Ankeny.