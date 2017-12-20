December students of the month

Sarah Wibben is a senior at Wayne High School. Sarah epitomizes positive leadership, in not just one area, but in multiple settings and in multiple ways. She is encouraging and supportive towards everyone around her, and she is a leader in the classroom, in music, in One-Acts, on the cheerleading squad and the speech team, and in the hallways. She was nominated by Melody Hill. Sarah is the daughter of Carol and Dan Wibben.

Jayla Walton is a sixth grader at Wayne Elementary School. Jayla displays extreme compassion and willingness to help younger students. She does so with a happy heart, without being asked and has volunteered to mentor younger students. She was nominated by Mr. Hight, Mrs. Cliff, Mr. Plager, Mrs. Kerby. Jayla is the daughter of Carrie & Joe Wendte and Dusty & Trisha Howe.

Skylor Belt is a sixth grader at St. Mary's Catholic School. Skylor is a very active student with a big heart. He is willing to help anyone in need. He enjoys helping the younger students and spreading joy to others. He was nominated by Sara Westerhold. Skylor is the son of Brian and Chanelle Belt.

Brogan Jones is a sophomore at Allen Consolidated Schools. Brogan is a conscientious student that is active in both the community and school. He always is at extracurricular activities early to help set up and stay late to clean up. During activities he is an active participant that also helps others go above and beyond to become successful. Brogan is also active in his church and in the community. He was nominated by Marcy Roeber. Brogan is the son of Jay and Shelly Jones.

Delaney Hall is a seventh grader at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Middle School. Delaney's attitude toward reading has moved from "grudgingly" to "ravenous." She is devouring young adult and adult non-fiction and fiction weekly. It has been a joy to see her attitude be transformed by good books. She was nominated by Jennifer Van Meter. Delaney is the daughter of Jeff and Amy Hall.

Delaney Johnson is a sixth grader at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Middle School. She has worked very hard in the classroom this fall and her grades are reflective of that work. She also takes great pride in being a leader on student council and we are very proud of her work ethic! She was nominated by Amy Hall. Delaney is the daughter of Mike and Andrea Johnson.

Hannah Gubbels is a seventh grader at Winside Public School. Hannah is a very kind and caring student who can always be found serving others. Hannah happily volunteers to help lead service projects and is encouraging to her peers. She can always be found performing "random acts of kindness" in the school and community. She was nominated by the Winside staff. Hannah is the daughter of James and Marshawn Gubbels.

Aleah Bilstein is a third grader at Winside Public School. Aleah is a very polite and cheerful student. She excels both academically and socially, as she is an honor roll student and a positive role model for her peers. She was nominated by the Winside staff. Aleah is the daught