Dec. 17 Scheduling Alerts

Due to the forecast for this weekend, several athletic events have been postponed or cancelled. So far that list is:

**NEW ALERTS**

-LCC has moved the start time of girls basketball game to 5 p.m., boys will play immediately after; JV games will run at same time

-Wayne boys/girls basketball at Wisner postponed; reschedule date to come on Monday

-Wakefield boys/girls basketball (for this evening) postponed; date for reschedule TBA

**PREVIOUS ALERTS**

-Wayne wrestling tournament moved from Saturday to Thursday at 10 a.m.

-Winside boys/girls basketball with Emerson-Hubbard moved to Tuesday

-Winside wrestlers will not travel to South Sioux Saturday, no make

up day

-Wayne Junior High basketball at Norfolk Catholic Saturday is cancelled

-O'Neill boys/girls basketball postponed

Boys JV and Varsit teams scheduled Jan. 3 a 4 p.m.

Girls teams scheduling still pending

-Wakefield wrestling at Osmond postponed, makeup date pending