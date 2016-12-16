Dec. 17 Scheduling Alerts
Due to the forecast for this weekend, several athletic events have been postponed or cancelled. So far that list is:
**NEW ALERTS**
-LCC has moved the start time of girls basketball game to 5 p.m., boys will play immediately after; JV games will run at same time
-Wayne boys/girls basketball at Wisner postponed; reschedule date to come on Monday
-Wakefield boys/girls basketball (for this evening) postponed; date for reschedule TBA
**PREVIOUS ALERTS**
-Wayne wrestling tournament moved from Saturday to Thursday at 10 a.m.
-Winside boys/girls basketball with Emerson-Hubbard moved to Tuesday
-Winside wrestlers will not travel to South Sioux Saturday, no make
up day
-Wayne Junior High basketball at Norfolk Catholic Saturday is cancelled
-O'Neill boys/girls basketball postponed
Boys JV and Varsit teams scheduled Jan. 3 a 4 p.m.
Girls teams scheduling still pending
-Wakefield wrestling at Osmond postponed, makeup date pending
Stay tuned for additional cancellations and postponements and stay warm out there!