Criminal theft charges filed against Wakefield accountant

The Dixon County Attorney's Office and Dixon County Sheriff's Office issued a joint press release on Tuesday, Oct. 30 stating that criminal theft charges were filed against Wakefield certified public accountant, Michael Pommer.

Pommer, 45, is facing 15 counts of felony theft by unlawful taking from Salem Lutheran Church accounts he had access to through his role as the church's financial secretary/accountant. Pommer was also a member of Salem Lutheran.

Twelve of the counts are Class IIA felonies with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. The final three counts are Class IV felonies with a maximum punishment of two years in prison, a $10,000 fine and nine to twelve month of post-release supervision.

On Oct. 22, an arrest warrant was issued for Pommer. He surrendered himself to authorities that day. On Oct. 23 he appeared in Dixon County Court for preliminary matters. Pommer waived a preliminary hearing and will be arraigned in the Dixon County District Court at 1 p.m. on Dec. 1. Pommer posted 10 percent of the $150,000 bond set for him.

The Associated Press reported that Pommer took close to $110, 000 from the church but has paid back close to $115,000.

The Dixon County Attorney's Office and Dixon County Sheriff are investigating Pommer's activities regarding other accounts under his supervision. They encourage any individual, business or entity with knowledge or information which may be helpful to an investigation to contact the sheriff's office at (402) 755-2255.