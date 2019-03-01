Home / News / County officials sworn in

County officials sworn in

Thu, 01/03/2019 - 5:06pm Sarah Lentz

Thursday was inaguration day for Wayne County officials. Among the eight sworn in at the courthouse, three were new to their office. Amy K. Miller became the Wayne County Attorney, Tammy Paustian took the oath of office for the Wayne County Treasurer and Terry Sievers took the Wayne County Commissioner District 1 seat. Also sworn in was Wayne County Clerk, Deb Finn; Wayne County Sheriff, Jason Dwinell; Wayne County Assessor, Dawn Duffy; Wayne County Clerk of the District Court, Deb Allemann-Dannelly and Wayne County Commissioner District 3, Jim Rabe.

