County officials recognized at County Commissioners meeting

Wayne County Commissioners met on Dec. 31 outside their usual schedule to accommodate the New Year's holiday.

During the meeting, a bid for repair work on a radio tower was accepted. Wayne County Emergency Manager, Nic Kemnitz came before the commissioners to discuss the tower's status. Kemnitz has been working with the County's insurance company for some time to repair the tower, however, the company was unwilling to cover any damages without the adjuster physically seeing them. Because the damage is high enough up the tower, only trained climbers would be able to reach the damaged area

Kemnitz and the commissioners decided their best way forward will be to have the tower repaired with the adjuster on-site so that when the damaged elements are brought down, an inspection can be made. Sioux Falls Tower and Communications was the low bid at $14, 906.

Highway superintendant Mark Casey reported to the commissioners. Casey said he finished several bridge inspections that needed to be done before the end of the year and found nothing unexpected. He also reported to the commissioners that NextEra still has eight windmill sites left to go up.

Following the short updates from Kemnitz and Casey, the commissioners recognized three out-going county officials for their past service and dedication. Wayne County Attorney Michael E. Pieper took his office in 1991. Wayne County Treasurer Karen McDonald took her office in 2001 and Randy Larson became a commissioner in 2013. The commissioners thanked the three for the work they've put in throughout the years.

On Jan. 3, Amy K. Miller (Wayne County Attorney), Tammy Paustian (Wayne County Treasurer) and Terry Sievers (Wayne County Commissioner District 1) will be sworn into their offices.

The next Wayne County Commissioners meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. in the Wayne County courtroom.