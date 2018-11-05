Counterfeit money found in Cedar County traffic stop

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol found more than $11,000 in counterfeit U.S. currency during a traffic stop in Cedar County.

The traffic stop occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. Thursday, May 10, when a trooper clocked a 2014 Chrysler minivan traveling at 99 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone on Highway 20 near the Cedar/Dixon county line.

Upon stopping the vehicle, the trooper discovered that the driver, Robert Nixon, 42, of Cleveland, Ohio, was driving under suspension. Nixon was arrested and troopers conducted a search of the vehicle. The search uncovered $11,450 in cash, which was determined by the United States Secret Service to be counterfeit. The Dixon County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in this effort.

Nixon has been lodged in Cedar County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.