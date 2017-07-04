COUNTERFEIT ALERT

In two separate instances, calls came into the Wayne Police Department regarding possible counterfeit money. Please be aware of the possibility as money exchanges hands in the coming weeks for garage sales and private sales as spring cleaning ensues in the area.

09:19 FORGERY COMPLAINT 1704060006

Occurred at Caseys General Store on E 7TH St. , Wayne. Caller reported

possible counterfeit money. . Disposition: HANDLED BY DISPATCH.

*==============================================

11:56 FORGERY COMPLAINT 1704060008

Occurred at State Nebraska Bank Drive In on Main St. , Wayne. Caller

reported a possible counterfeits bill. . Disposition: Report Taken.