COUNTERFEIT ALERT
In two separate instances, calls came into the Wayne Police Department regarding possible counterfeit money. Please be aware of the possibility as money exchanges hands in the coming weeks for garage sales and private sales as spring cleaning ensues in the area.
09:19 FORGERY COMPLAINT 1704060006
Occurred at Caseys General Store on E 7TH St. , Wayne. Caller reported
possible counterfeit money. . Disposition: HANDLED BY DISPATCH.
11:56 FORGERY COMPLAINT 1704060008
Occurred at State Nebraska Bank Drive In on Main St. , Wayne. Caller
reported a possible counterfeits bill. . Disposition: Report Taken.