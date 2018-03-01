Council receives update on WSC technology project

During Tuesday night's City Council meeting, the City of Wayne received a 'thank you' from Wayne State College for its partnership with the college on the Applied Technology Building project.

Wayne State President Dr. Marysz Rames spoke to the council and thanked the city for its $1 million contribution to the project.

"Thank you for taking this leap of faith. Because of your contribution, we were able to get other entities to contribute. We raised a total of $2.5 million for this project," Rames said.

She went on to explain the time frame for construction of the facility and said the plan is for completion in the spring of 2019 with classes being held in the building in the fall of 2019.

"We plan to replicate what is happening in the manufacturing industry and plan to put together an advisory board to make sure we are doing it right," Rames said.

In other action, the council approved the first reading of an ordinance amending the city of Wayne's extraterritorial jurisdiction map.

Joel Hansen, City Planner, told the council that the city has jurisdiction two miles beyond city limits. With recent annexations, particularly the airport, this boundary has been extended.

He said that the new map will use straight lines to avoid going through property. He said the city will use one-quarter of one-quarter mile increments (40 acres) in setting up the map.

Council members also approved the creation of the position of Street and Planning Director for the city of Wayne.

City Administrator Wes Blecke told the council that he recommended creating the position to have someone in charge of supervising the city parks and streets. He also recommended Joel Hansen for the position.

A portion of Hansen's current responsibilities as Building Inspector will be shifted to Todd Hoeman, who already has experience in this area.

John Zwingman with Advance Consulting Engineering Services spoke to the council in regard to hiring a special engineer and approving the plans and specifications for the construction of certain storm sewer improvements in the Second Street Storm Sewer Improvement project.

The project involves work in alley west of State Nebraska Bank and Trust to Second Street and then east to Nebraska Street.

Zwingman explained the project, which is estimated to cost $345,000 and take eight to 10 weeks to complete. He also noted the contract would have a clause that no work was to be done during the time of the Wayne Chicken Show. The project is to be completed by Sept. 30.

"By going out for bids now, and allowing plenty of time for completion, we hope to get better bids," he told the council.

Council members also approved three appointments during the meeting.

These include Betty McGuire as City Clerk; Joel Hansen as Street and Planning Director and Marlen Chinn as Police Chief.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.