Council learns 'city in good financial shape'

The city of Wayne 'has good cash reserves and a great reporting model,'

This was the message Terry Galloway of Almquist, Maltzahm, Galloway & Luth PC brought to the Wayne City Council during Tuesday's meeting.

Galloway said the city was one of only a few in the state that is in full accrual and shared with the council where the city gets its money and how it is spent.

"Residents of Wayne pay less in property taxes than the average. In Wayne, property taxes are $149 per capita, while the state average is $185," Galloway said.

On the negative side of the report, Galloway told the council that the water, sewer and electric expenditures have been going up and rate adjustments may be necessary.

"There are good cash reserves, but these items need to be looked at going forward. You (city of Wayne) don't want to go backward."

In other action, council members gave approval for two requests to have rabbits within city limits.

The first of these was to Kessy Hanson and Ryden Hanson. The Hansons obtained a rabbit several weeks ago and then learned that council approval was needed to keep the animal as a pet.

Following several questions from council members in regard to the living status of the rabbit and information from City Attorney Amy Miller in regard to the necessary paperwork for keeping a rabbit, permission was granted to the Hansons.

A similar request was received from the Agriculture Department at Wayne Community Schools. Toni Rasmussen, Ag Educator at the School and several students were on hand to answer questions from council. They said the rabbit would be a pet and would be used for classroom learning. The same requirements were given for keeping this animal.

Council members heard an update from City Administrator Wes Blecke on the Rural Workforce Housing fund. He said Megan Weaver with Wayne Community Housing Development and Luke Virgil, Executive Director with Wayne Area Economic Development, will be at the March 6 council meeting to talk about the progress on the grant application for workforce housing.

Resolution 2018-12 was approved, allowing for the application of Nebraska Public Transportation Act funds and the local fund match in the amount of $14,915.

The council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, March 6 at 5:30 p.m. in Council chambers.