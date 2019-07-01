Council holds first meeting of the new year

A very light agenda greeted the Wayne City Council during the first meeting of 2019. The meeting was held Jan. 2, due to the fact that the first Tuesday of the month was a holiday.

Council members unanimously moved several ordinances forward on second reading and gave final approval to another during a meeting that lasted less than one-half hour.

These included Ordinance 2018-33 and 2018-34, which adopt Electrical Interconnection Standards, Procedures, Agreements, Charges and Fees and approve Amendment No. 3 between Big Rivers Electric Corporation and the city of Wayne.

Ordinance 2018-35 was finally passed, allowing for changes in the wording in regard to snow emergencies in the city and including winter weather emergencies.

Ordinance 2018-36 received second reading approval and the third reading was waived. It involves keeping streets clean of snow and other materials and defines where snow is to be put. Also discussed in regard to the issue is where the city can put snow, gravel, etc.

Resolution 2019-1 was approved, accepting the work on the Second Street Storm Sewer Improvement Project.

Pay application No. 9 in the amount of $55,655 to OCC Builders, LLC was approved for work on the Wayne Golf & Country Club Clubhouse Improvement Project.

The final item on the agenda was amending the City Attorney's contract to extend health insurance cover for City Attorney Amy K. Miller until Feb. 28, 2019. Miller was recently sworn in as the Wayne County Attorney and will be eligible for health insurance through the county's insurance plan, but it will not go into effect for two months.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.