Council debates purchase of monitoring system

Whether to buy or lease equipment necessary to monitor the city's water/wastewater system was among the topics discussed during Tuesday's meeting of the Wayne City Council.

City Administrator Wes Blecke and Casey Junck, with the water/waste water department, spoke to the council on the need to replace the current system, which is outdated, and options for paying for the system.

Blecke explained that Hydro Optimization and Automation Solutions, the company which provides the system, offered the city several options for leasing, including five and ten year options. However, council members were in agreement that purchasing the system outright, which would result in approximately $40,000 in savings, was the best option.

Following the discussion, council members voted unanimously to purchase the system at a cost of $113,393.

A public hearing was held in regard to the Planning Commission's recommendation to amend the city code in regard to a section that deals with distances a building needs to be from a residentially zoned area.

The Wayne Veterinary Clinic asked for the change in wording to allow for a structure to be built less than 100 feet from the border of their property. This is the distance necessary under the current wording.

Following a public hearing, council members approved Ordinance 2019-6, which will amend the city code. This will allow the Wayne Veterinary Clinic to have a conditional use permit and requires a 25 foot buffer between the structure and the adjoining property.

In other action, council members took action to approve Phil Monahan as Wayne's Fire Chief. This is the sixth year Monahan has served as chief.

Mayor Cale Giese recognized the Wayne Public Works Department and Water/Wastewater Departments as "Wayne County Heros - 2019." These departments were nominated for the award by students at Wayne Community Schools for the work they do to keep the community, especially the streets, safe for all to use.

Additionally, the Wayne Senior Center Transit system was recognized with a similar award. The nomination came from the school's Early Learning Center.

Second reading approval was given to two ordinances that will amend the city code in regard to parking in the southwest quadrant of the city.

Pay application #1 in the amount of $47,098.91 was approved to I&A Construction LLP for the Wayne 2018 Pedestrian Curb Ramps.

Council members discussed how the project is progressing and noted that some changes may need to be made before the project is completed.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, June 4 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.