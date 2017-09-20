Council debates location of privacy fence

An item on Tuesday's Wayne City Council agenda resulted in considerable debate and failed to receive any action from the council.

At issue was whether the city would grant Brian Hass permission to waive the requirements for a privacy fence he has installed on his property.

Hass told the council he had called the city before installing the fence in May of this year. He was told he did not need a building permit for the fence and could put the fence on his property as long as it was less than six feet in height.

"I thought I was doing the right thing. There is no sidewalk on my side of the street and the fence is not obstructing traffic," Hass said.

Council member Jill Brodersen said the request is no different than one granted to a property owner near the bowling alley.

"How can we say yes to one person and no to another?" Brodersen asked.

Joel Hansen, City Planner/Inspector told the council that fences are allowed in front yards, but not privacy fences. He said the Hass situation is unusual because the house sits on a corner lot and has two front yards.

Mayor Ken Chamberlain said that if the council were to allow this fence, everyone in the city would want to put a privacy fence in their front yard.

Council members told Hass that changing his address from West Third Street to Blaine Street would help move the request forward.

Following considerable debate and suggestions on how to prevent this type of confusion in the future, the agenda item died for a lack of a motion.

This will allow for the process of modification of the city code to take place without Hass having to remove his fence.

In other action, the council approved memberships for Joseph Burrows and Courtney Kamler to the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department.

Burrows, a Wayne native, has served the department as a cadet and is now joining as a member. He is currently a Wayne State College student.

Kamler is from Shickley and has already received training as an EMT and ambulance driver.

A bid was accepted from Feld Fire for $65,450 for the purchase of 11 air packs for the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department.

Wayne Fire Chief Phil Monahan explained what the city would receive for the money. He noted that the air packs come with a 15 year warranty and the company is also providing extra equipment for the purchase price. The Rural Fire Board is also purchasing a number of air packs for the department.

Council members approved a change order on the Fourth Street Paving Project. It will result in a decrease of $98,441.99 to A&R Construction Co.

They also approved an application for payment No. 1 in the amount of $52,531.65 to A&R Construction for the same project.

Council went into executive session to discuss pending litigation regarding an electric distribution contract.

The council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.