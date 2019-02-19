Council conducts second meeting in February

In a meeting that lasted less than a half hour, the Wayne City Council passed six resolutions and took action on several other items.

Two resolutions setting public hearing dates for the street improvement district and sanitary sewer district for the Fourth Street Project

In other action, council members approved a request from Anthony Cantrell, Wayne High School Power Drive Coach, on behalf of the Electric Vehicle Energy Research of Nebraska (EVERON) group. An electric car rally will be held in the parking lot of First National Bank of Omaha Service Center on Saturday, May 4 and Cantrell requested the closing of East 10th Street from Angel Avenue to Hillside Drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cantrell shared with the council the success the power drive program has had at Wayne High School in recent years and noted the team is looking forward to hosting the state competition again this year.

In an item that was tabled from the last meeting, a resolution was passed, approving an agreement between the city and Settje Agri Services and Engineering Inc. for sludge disposal.

Some adjustments have been made to the original proposal, which indicate the firm will remove 20,000 tons of sludge from the city of Wayne lagoon by June of 2020.

It is anticipated that removal of some of the sludge may begin this fall. JEO Consulting will be monitoring the work to make sure the city is being compliant with Department of Environmental Quality requirements.

A resolution was also passed supporting the application for Nebraska Public Transportation Act Funds and approving a local match in the amount of $37,441. This is part of a two year grant funding request and involves the city's public transportation system.

Resolution 2019-12 received unanimous approval from the council. It will create an agreement between the city and Certified Testing Services, Inc. for geotechnical exploration services for the 2019 Nebraska Street Improvements, Second to Seventh Street Project.

During the meeting, Mayor Cale Giese read a proclamation for Gambling Awareness Month which is observed in March.

The final resolution passed during the meeting approved the city of Wayne Retreat goals.

City Administrator Wes Blecke told the council that this is "a working document and changes can be made."

Council members noted that they hoped updates at Bressler Park and having something done with the old swimming pool could receive high priority this year.

A pay application in the amount of $33,120.00 was approved to Milo Meyer Construction, Inc. for the demolition of the former Riley's building.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, March 5 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.