Council begins work on city budget

Following a relatively short meeting, the Wayne City Council and department heads gathered to begin work on the 2017-2018 budget for the city of Wayne.

During the regular meeting, council members discussed a request from Lukas Rix to purchase more than 5,000 paver bricks to be used in an area near the 1912 Emporium/Johnnie Byrd Brewery.

Rix had originally offered to purchase 2,500 bricks for 50¢ each but told the council that after doing the calculations, he would need just over 5,000 to complete the project. He offered to pay $2,000 for the 5,000 bricks.

Council member Cale Giese said that in the past bricks were sold for $1 each and in two instances, a negotiated rate of 75¢ per brick. He indicated he was not in favor of selling them for less than 75¢ each.

City staff said that while the city still has a considerable amount of bricks left from several projects, a large quantity could be needed should there be street work in an area that has brick streets.

Following discussion, council members voted to allow Rix to purchase the 5,000+ bricks he would need at 75¢ each. Rix has the option to say 'yes' or 'no' to the offer.

A public hearing was held in regard to amending the city code to allow for unattached structures for multi-family dwellings in an R-3 District.

Huck Jaeger, representing Vakoc Construction Co., told the council that they are looking at putting garages up in conjunction with a multi-family housing project in the Sunnyview area.

Joel Hansen, City Planner, explained the current language in the city code and noted that it had been revised in regard to the R-4 District but had not been changed for multi-family housing in an R-3 District.

Following the public hearing, the council voted to approve the ordinance and waived the three readings.

A resolution was approved to amend an interlocal agreement with Wayne County to jointly provide dispatch services for public safety in Wayne County.

Currently, the Wayne Police Department provides dispatch services to Wayne County law enforcement and Wayne Police Chief Marlen Chinn told the council the agreement had not been update since 2014.

Council members decided to look at the agreement on an annual basis to determine if the amount of funding being requested from the county covered the costs incurred by the city.

At the conclusion of Tuesday's meeting, the council gathered to hear information on the projected income and expenditures for the coming year.

Nancy Braden, City Finance Director, explained the sources of revenue for the city and talked about changes that would take place should the city annex Industrial Park near the Wayne Municipal Airport.

Braden talked about changes in the proposed budget in regard to various departments and noted that the swimming pool and Community Activity Center have brought in more revenue this fiscal year than had been projected.

She also discussed the budget for the police department and listed some areas of anticipated expenditures in the coming year. These include the hiring of another officer and the purchase of a new police cruiser.

The city's fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 and additional discussion on the budget will be held in coming weeks.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.