Council approves water, sewer rate increases

Wayne utility customers will see higher bills for their water and sewer services following action taken at Tuesday's meeting of the Wayne City Council.

The rates, which will take effect with the February 2019 bills, are the same as those suggested by Randy Hellbusch with the Nebraska Rural Water Association at an earlier council meeting.

The increase in the water rates will allow for $200,000 per year to be set aside for the development of a transmission line on the west side of Wayne.

According to recommendations provided by Hellbusch in early October, water customers will see an average increase of $5 to $6 per month on their water bills. Sewer rates, which were last raised in April of 2016, will go from $8 per month service charge plus $6.35 per 1,000 gallons used to $10 per month service charge plus $7.62 per 1,000 gallons used.

The rate increases will involve gradual increases over a three-year time frame.

Two agenda items dealt with the sale of the city's railroad right-of-way property.

The council passed a resolution and waived the three readings of an ordinance that authorizes the sale of a piece of property to Jack and Bev Beeson.

City Attorney Amy Miller told the council that several bids had been received, but one was not valid and the bid from the Beesons was $1 higher than the other valid bid.

Council members approved a plan to move forward with naming the weight room at the Community Activity Center after the late Robert (Bob) Keating. Exact details on how this will be accomplished have not been worked out, but will involve input from Keating's family.

Doug Carroll spoke to the council on Keating's involvement with the Community Activity Center, beginning with the two and a half year process of getting the facility built. Keating was active in a number of ways with the CAC and throughout the community.

A request to purchase city pavers/bricks from Wayne State College was received and council members voted unanimously to give 175 bricks to the Wayne State College Construction Management program for use in a project on the west side of campus at no cost.

The bricks will be used to line an area around the WEOPA Garden/Fountain, located east of Main Street and north of 12th Street.

Dave Hix, representing the construction class, said that the group is involved in a service learning project and working to make the area more accessible by creating a pathway. The garden/fountain has been a fixture on the WSC campus for many years and the bricks will add to its historic presence.

Council member Matt Eischied introduced the idea of giving the bricks to the college, saying, "we (the city) should be good neighbors and give the bricks to them for this project."

In other action, the council approved several resolutions.

These include Resolution 2018-60, which accepted a bid and awarded a contract for the demolition of the former Riley's property. The bid of $36,800 was awarded to Milo Meyer Construction.

Resolution 2018-61 involved a bid for ditch grading in the Southview II Addition.

One bid, from Milo Meyer Construction, was received. However, it was considerably higher than engineer's estimate.

Steve Meyer, with Milo Meyer Construction, was present at the meeting and explained why the bid was high. He noted that "this will not be an easy job, especially with all the moisture in the ground this year."

Council members voted to accept a bid from Milo Meyer Construction for the project.

Steps were taken to install a stop sign at the corner of Sherman Street and Grainland Road. The stop sign will be on Grainland Road and is the result of increased traffic in the area with new housing being built.

Change orders for the Second Street Storm Sewer Improvement Project in the amounts of $4,087.50 and $4,164.00 to Robert Woehler & Sons Construction were approved. A pay estimate in the amount of $76,978.54 to Robert Woehler & Sons Construction for the project was also approved.

Pay application No. 7 in the amount of $65,851.00 to OCC Builders, LLC for the Wayne Golf and Country Club Clubhouse Improvement Project was approved.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.