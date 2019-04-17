Council approves street project bid, street closings for Chicken Show

A single bid for the 2019 Nebraska Street Improvement Project was received and accepted at Tuesday's meeting of the Wayne City Council.

Jon Mooberry with JEO Consulting was at the meeting and informed the mayor and council that while the bid was over his estimate for the project, due to this spring's flooding and the need to repair many roads throughout the state, "taking everything into consideration, I don't see a chance for a significantly lower bid if you reject the bid and re-bid it in the fall."

Jan Merrill with the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development Office told the council that the city has received a $430,000 grant for the street portion of the project and if the project were delayed for a year, the city would have to ask for an extension on the grant. She also noted that all contractors are busy and didn't feel lower bids would be received if the city waited.

B.J. Woehler, representing Robert Woehler Construction, the lone bidder for the project, told the council he had "worked hard to get the bid numbers."

Following discussion, council members voted to approve the contract with Robert Woehler Construction for completion in 2020.

Council members also approved a request for street closures during the annual Henoween and Chicken Show activities, July 12-13.

Discussion was held on the time frame for the closures on Henoween and if it were possible to close certain streets later than others.

Following the discussion, council members voted to close Main Street from First to Fourth Street from 2:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Second Street from the east alley to the west alley and Third Street from Pearl Street to the alley east of Main Street.

In addition, street closures were approved around Bressler Park on Saturday, July 13 and along the parade route.

In a related item, permission was granted to close Second Street from Main Street to Pearl Street on Sunday, July 14 for a car show. The closure would be be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Council members questioned whether there was another location in the downtown area that could be used instead, but felt the Second Street location was appropriate.

Mayor Cale Giese read two proclamations at the meeting.

The first of these recognizes Friday, April 26 at Arbor Day. He noted the importance of trees in the community and the fact that Wayne has been designated as a Tree City USA for many years.

The second proclamation was in regard to Municipal Clerk's Week, May 5-11. The proclamation acknowledged the work of city clerks in general and Wayne City Clerk Betty McGuire in particular.

In other action, council members took action on the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission Manager application of Joshua Sievers for the Wayne Hospitality Group LLC dba Cobblestone Hotel for a liquor license.

Sievers told the council he has gone through the necessary training for the license. The Cobblestone currently has a beer and wine bar and hopes to expand its offerings to offer guests drinks "from around the world."

An application from Christopher Williams to join the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department was approved.

Rusty Parker, representing the Wayne Country Club Clubhouse Improvement Project, spoke to the council about the recently completed clubhouse renovation.

Parker told the council that "it was a very successful project and OCC Builders have been good to work with. I would also like to thank the city officials, mayor and council for their support since the project began in the summer of 2017."

Parker explained to the council the total cost of the project, the amount of money pledged through the 105 pledges and the amount that has been collected to date.

He also invited those in attendance at the meeting to the Chamber Coffee on Friday, May 3, which will be held at the Clubhouse.

Additional work will be done in connection with the 2018 Pedestrian Curb Ramp Project following action taken by the council.

It was noted that there was additional grant funding left after the original work was completed, allowing for 11 additional curb ramps along Third Street from Douglas to Pearl Streets. No additional money will be spent by the city for this work.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, May 7 at 5:30 p.m.