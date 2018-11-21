Council approves permitted conditional use request

A public hearing was held and the necessary action taken to allow for a towing business to be located in a B-2 (Central Business District) during Tuesday's meeting of the Wayne City Council.

Dylan Ellis, owner of Wreck Amended Towing, made the request to allow for his towing business to be located at 116 South Main Street. Ellis told the council that the majority of his business involves towing vehicles to places to be repaired and they will not be stored on the property.

The stipulations of the ordinance state that all vehicles on the property will be stored inside the building.

Joel Hansen, Street and Planning Director, told the council that the Planning Commission had approved the request with the conditions that vehicles would be inside and could not be owned by the business owner.

Police Chief Marlen Chinn said that all vehicles that the city would have Ellis tow for parking violations would be taken to the city's impound yard and would not be towed to the business location.

Council approved the ordinance and waived the three readings.

In other action, the council set a date of Wednesday, Jan. 2 for the first council meeting in January. This action was necessary due to the fact that the January meeting would fall on New Year's Day.

Council members also set the date for the annual retreat. Council members will hold the retreat Friday, Jan. 18 and Saturday, Jan. 19 to discuss a variety of topics.

A pay estimate in the amount of $28,506.75 was approved to Robert Woehler & Sons Construction Company, Inc. for the Second Street Storm Sewer Improvement Project. A change order on the project will be brought before the council at its next meeting.

An agreement was approved for the Nebraska Department of Roads' Maintenance Agreement with the city of Wayne. This requires the state to maintain the turning lane of the highway within the city.

Resolution 2018-66 received unanimous approval from the council. It will allow for The Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District to administer a Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $475,000 which was recently awarded to the city.

Following discussion in executive session, the council approved the appointment of Amy K. Miller as City Attorney and the retainer agreement for payment for her services.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.